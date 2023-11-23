Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.95. 2,495,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

