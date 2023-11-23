Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $543.76. 2,234,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,336. The firm has a market cap of $502.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.08 and a 200-day moving average of $499.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

