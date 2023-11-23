Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 52,992 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,992 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $364.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $368.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.