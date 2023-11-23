Trexquant Investment LP Invests $12.08 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

GS traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,826. The company has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.52 and a 200-day moving average of $326.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

