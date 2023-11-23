Trexquant Investment LP Sells 177,765 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,765 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.88. 1,374,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.