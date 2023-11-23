Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 461,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $32,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after buying an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,985,000 after buying an additional 196,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

