Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after buying an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 181,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 848,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,716,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8,767.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

