Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,873 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 84,487 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 946,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 271,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 165,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $22,252,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

