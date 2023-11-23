Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Buys 963 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Shares of UBER opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

