Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

