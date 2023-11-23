Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,139 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.47% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,311,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,865,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,059,000 after purchasing an additional 264,080 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MOH stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

