Capital World Investors Sells 20,699,388 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,648,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,699,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.82% of Vale worth $1,095,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Vale by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,683,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Vale by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,916,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,765 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VALE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,921,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,451,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

