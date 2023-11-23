Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,048,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $431.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $435.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.