Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,074,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,539,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.51.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,018. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

