Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,008,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $478.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

