Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,223 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of FedEx worth $1,037,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.03. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.