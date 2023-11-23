Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 39,333 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $157,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

