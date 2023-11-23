Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.76% of Churchill Downs worth $287,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.35. 184,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,162. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

