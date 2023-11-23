Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 277,208 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,208 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $171,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.94. 1,003,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.