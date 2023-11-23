Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.67. 31,490,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,303,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.