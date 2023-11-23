Capital World Investors Sells 1,352,590 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,222,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,352,590 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.21% of Shopify worth $1,823,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.96. 10,226,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093,938. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

