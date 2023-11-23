Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.48. 1,898,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,006. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

