Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $137.77. 879,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

