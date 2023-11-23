Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.69% of ConocoPhillips worth $860,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 128,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 89,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 386,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

