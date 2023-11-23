Capital International Sarl Decreases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,060 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after buying an additional 646,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,117,000 after buying an additional 496,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.2 %

SQM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. 1,084,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,120. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $101.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.