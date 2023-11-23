Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Reduced by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,280 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,855,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

