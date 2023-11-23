Brunner (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,042.31

Shares of Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,042.31 ($13.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($13.45). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.26), with a volume of 25,312 shares traded.

Brunner Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £455.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,386.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.15.

Brunner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 5.55 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunner

About Brunner

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,049 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £555.97 ($695.57). 31.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

