Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as high as C$8.25. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

