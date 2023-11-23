Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.15

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.68. Upland Software shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 361,691 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Roth Capital cut Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Upland Software Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

In related news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 140.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 493,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1,896.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 212,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

