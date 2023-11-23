Capital International Sarl Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

