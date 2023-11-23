Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.68. 2,122,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,767 shares of company stock valued at $51,100,811. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

