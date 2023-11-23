Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 15,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 267.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.81. 1,124,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,415. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

