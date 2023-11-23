Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,141.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

