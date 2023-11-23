Capital International Inc. CA Buys 22,409 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 179,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.49. 4,265,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.