D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,239 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHD opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

