Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 323,093 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.60% of Starbucks worth $676,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.1% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

