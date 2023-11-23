Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.80. 1,199,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,298. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.91 and a 200 day moving average of $305.29.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

