Capital International Inc. CA Sells 13,639 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. 2,590,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average is $187.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

