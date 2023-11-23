HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 117.28% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Edward Jones raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in HP by 174.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in HP by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

