Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,170,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 978,355 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $578,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after buying an additional 481,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

