Atika Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Duolingo worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,650,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 20.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $571,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $571,355.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,496 shares of company stock valued at $73,360,476 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $218.57. The stock had a trading volume of 988,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,282. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $223.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

