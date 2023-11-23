TradeLink Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 10.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $118.62. 365,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,151. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.