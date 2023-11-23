Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NSC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.91. 923,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

