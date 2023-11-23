Atika Capital Management LLC Has $11.45 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $5,370,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,046,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,404. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.31 and a 200 day moving average of $412.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

