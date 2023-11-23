Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

MU stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 8,580,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,076,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

