Atika Capital Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,216,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,536,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $495,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,809 shares of company stock worth $5,270,775. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 204,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average of $195.11. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

