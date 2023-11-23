Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for 2.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.5 %

NSRGY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.24. 289,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,705. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

