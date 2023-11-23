Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $428.34. 274,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $432.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.43 and its 200 day moving average is $350.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.