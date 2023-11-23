Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 54,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,000. McKesson comprises 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

MCK traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.45. The stock had a trading volume of 554,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

