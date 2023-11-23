First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,572 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,913. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

